Ben Simmons has been looking to leave the Philadelphia 76ers for some time now. In last year's playoffs, Simmons went ghost against the Atlanta Hawks, and the fans immediately turned on him. Now, it is unknown whether or not Simmons is actually going to play basketball again this season, especially with the trade deadline coming up on February 10th, which just so happens to be next Thursday.

The Sixers have been trying to trade Simmons, but they won't accept a single offer as they are currently overvaluing the big man. Meanwhile, the Sixers seem to be hung up on the idea that they can actually convince Simmons to play this season, even though he seems completely and utterly mentally checked out from what the Sixers are doing.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

According to a report from Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, the concept of Simmons playing again for the Sixers is pretty preposterous. As she explains, his prospects of playing this season are “not now and not ever in Philadelphia." This is a pretty damning message to be sending to the team, however, it makes a lot of sense when you consider what Simmons has been through with the team and the fanbase, who won't leave him alone.

It is going to be a very interesting six months for Simmons, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest updates from around the basketball world.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

