Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers have been heading towards divorce for a very long time. Unfortunately, there hasn't been a single solution to this matter, as Simmons continues to hold out from playing, all while the Sixers can't get a single team to commit to a trade. At this stage, the Sixers simply want way too much for Simmons, and teams are not interested in committing a ton of assets for no reason whatsoever.

The Sacramento Kings were one of the main teams in the running for Simmons, and they had even offered players like Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, draft picks, and more. Despite these offers, the Sixers refused to budge, even though the Kings seemingly gave them the best package of any team on the market.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Now, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Kings are officially pulling themselves out of the running for Simmons. After putting a ton of effort into getting a deal done, the Kings are fed up of the demands that the Sixers are dishing out. Simmons is simply not worth it for them anymore, and with the trade deadline coming up in two weeks, the Kings are looking elsewhere to improve their basketball team.

As for the Sixers, it seems like GM Daryl Morey has become mum to the fact that Simmons will only be traded in the summer. Needless to say, not an ideal set of circumstances for this Sixers roster.