Ben Simmons just missed out on an $8.25 million payday as he continues to hold out from the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons is done with the organization and he has told them that he will not play a single minute with the team. As a result, the Sixers are looking for trade partners, and there are conflicting reports when it comes to who is offering deals for him.

For instance, it was recently reported that Simmons was getting zero interest right now and that there are very few teams who have roster spots open for him. This reporting is now being refuted by Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, who claims that a total of six teams are showing varying degrees of interest in the star player.

The teams in question are the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Detroit Pistons. All of these teams are in need of new talent, and Simmons would definitely fit in well. It seems like the Spurs and Raptors make the most sense, although it is interesting that the Blazers are not on the list given all of the rumors from the past summer.

