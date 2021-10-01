Ben Simmons is looking to get out of Philadelphia right now and the 76ers are taking their sweet time with the proceedings. Despite his poor showing in the playoffs, Simmons is a valuable player and the Sixers don't want to set themselves back. In the meantime, Simmons has no interest in ever playing another game for the Sixers, and as a result, he is refusing to show up to training camp, which puts the team in a bad situation.

Earlier this week it was reported that Simmons would much rather forfeit his entire salary for the year, than play for the Sixers, which is yet another indication that the relationship between both sides has been strained.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

According to Shams Charania, the 76ers are making good on Ben's wishes as they will not be paying him the $8.25 million he was owed today. This is obviously bad news for Simmons, however, it was his idea to hold out in the first place. The Sixers want to make the best trade possible, which is going to take time. This means Simmons is going to continue losing out on checks, which could very well lead to reconciliation if Simmons becomes fed up with a lack of cash flow.

This situation continues to develop, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.