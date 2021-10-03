At this point, everyone knows that Ben Simmons wants to get out of Philadelphia. He has already lost out on $8.25 million and he doesn't care if he loses out on even more. The NBA star has made it very clear that his relationship with the Sixers is over, and that he wants a trade immediately. Unfortunately for Simmons, that might not happen anytime soon as new reports suggest that interest has come to a screeching halt.

Kurt Herlin of NBC Sports recently came out with a report that says trade talks are "nearly dead" as most teams already have their rosters figured out. For now, it seems like there aren't any teams out there who feel like Simmons could genuinely improve their squads, which is kind of sad, to say the least.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Per Herlin:

"Meanwhile, real Simmons trade talk between the 76ers and other teams continues to be nearly dead, sources tell NBC Sports. Teams have settled into their rosters for the start of the season. Until a franchise suffers a significant injury, or gets off to a slower-than-expected start (or, maybe faster), there is nothing to change that dynamic and spark a deal."

Whether or not this report is accurate, remains to be seen as the Sixers continue to try and get the deal that they want. The Sixers have made it clear that they want a massive package for Simmons, although, at this point, his value seems to be shot.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates on this developing story.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

[Via]