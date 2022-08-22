Ben Simmons has not been able to show Brooklyn Nets fans much of anything over the last six months. Ever since being traded to the team at the deadline, Simmons has continued to miss time due to conditioning, his mental health, and even some back issues. Following the season, Simmons had to get back surgery, and since that time, he has simply been recovering and waiting to get the green light from his doctors.

With the Nets in complete disarray when it comes to personnel, there have been concerns about Simmons and his availability. The Nets need him to perform this season, and fans have been hoping to see him on opening night.

Elsa/Getty Images

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Simmons actually got some very good news recently. Essentially, Simmons can now participate in heavier workouts such as three-on-three basketball.

Per Charania:

“Simmons has been cleared for three-on-three basketball activities following back surgery in May, and he is on track to be cleared for full five-on-five activities in the coming weeks, league sources say. The Nets and Simmons expect him to be ready for training camp in late September.”

Elsa/Getty Images

The last part of that should be especially exciting for Nets fans, as it means Simmons will likely get to play on opening night. Whether or not Simmons is ready for that mentally, still remains to be seen.

[Via]