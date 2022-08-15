Ben Simmons caught a lot of flack last year, and a lot of it was certainly justified. The Brooklyn Nets star did not play a single game in the regular season or playoffs, despite getting exactly what he wanted from the Philadelphia 76ers. The team traded him to a contender and he still couldn't get on the floor when it mattered.

According to reports, this is because Simmons has been dealing with back issues and anxiety problems. His mental health has been a huge source of distress, and Simmons ultimately took the year off to get himself back in the right mindset.

Elsa/Getty Images

With all of the drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets right now, fans are wondering if Simmons will be on the floor to start the year. After all, now is as good a time as ever to run away from the Nets given they might lose Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Fortunately for the Nets, it seems like Simmons is ready to go.

This information comes from Stephen A. Smith, who returned to First Take today. As Smith explains, he spoke to Simmons recently, and the Nets star told him that he is ready to go and that he is eager to play his first games with the Nets organization.

