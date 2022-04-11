If you are a Nets fan, you know just how great this team Brooklyn team could be. The roster has talented players such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, all while Ben Simmons is stuck on the bench with a back injury. Simmons has not played a single game this year, however, his return to the lineup is inducing a ton of anticipation.

Quite frankly, the Nets' defense is terrible and Simmons is one of the best defenders in the entire league. With that in mind, it is easy to see how the Nets would be eager to have Simmons back in time for the postseason.

Elsa/Getty Images

The team has made it crystal clear that Simmons will not be available for the play-in round, however, it is now being reported by Shams Charania that the Nets should be optimistic right now. Simmons is starting to ramp up his conditioning, and his back is also starting to feel a lot better. With this in mind, there is now an expectation that Simmons will return for the playoffs. For now, however, it remains to be seen if he will return for the first or second round.

Simmons' status has been a huge mystery all year, and some fans are wondering if he has the motivation to play. Now that he is on a title contender, his motivations should return to him, otherwise, the slander will only get worse from here on out.

