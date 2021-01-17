Ben Affleck says he took the role of Batman for his kids which made "every moment of suffering on Justice League," worth it.

Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

“I did Batman because I wanted to do it for my kids,” he said on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast. “I wanted to do something that my son would dig. I mean, my kids didn’t see Argo."

Affleck first appeared as the Dark Knight in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016.

“Zack [Snyder, who directed ‘Batman v Superman’] wanted to do a version of the Frank Miller Dark Knight graphic novel series, which is a really good version of that,” Affleck explained. “Unfortunately, there are a lot of reasons why things go the way they do in the movie business, and just because your face is on the poster doesn’t mean that you’re dictating all of those things — and even if you were, that they would go well."

“I wore the suit to my son’s birthday party, which was worth every moment of suffering on Justice League," he added.

Affleck will make a final appearance as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming DC Comics film The Flash, which is slated to release in 2022.

Robert Pattison will take over starring as the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves' standalone film The Batman in 2022.

[Via]