Ben Affleck is not ready to jump back into the Batsuit. The veteran actor played The Dark Knight in three films, Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Suicide Squad. He quit after having a mental break and headed to rehab for alcohol once again. Sober and happy, Affleck is on the road promoting his new film The Way Back. The plot of the film follows a widowed alcoholic trying to redeem himself as a basketball coach for youth. In a recent interview DeWayne Hamby, Affleck is asked whether he would dawn the cape and cowl ever again.

He stumbles over his words at first before stating, "I had an opportunity to write and direct and kind of star in a standalone Batman, and it just happened at a point in my life where I kind of lost interest in those stories." Sometimes, it looks like he is trying to convince himself more than he is trying to convince that interviewer. "I'll go see Robert's," he continued, "I think it's going to be great, he's great." When Hamby suggests that Affleck plays Batman 20 years from now in an adaptation of Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns he seems willing. Maybe we will see Affleck back in the Batcave in the future.