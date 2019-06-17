In order to beat a blackmailer to the punch, Bella Thorne took to Twitter on Saturday to upload topless photos herself, attempting to put an end to a hacker's attempts to expose the young actress and author.

Along with the photos, Thorne uploaded screenshots of messaged shared with the hacker, who sent her multiple photos, confirming his access.

"For the last 24 hours, I have been threatened with my own nudes," Throne penned in a brief statement in the post. "I feel gross, I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from me that I only wanted one special person to see [...] For too long I let a man take advantage of me over and over and I'm fucking sick of it."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

She went on to reveal that the hacker also sent Thorne nude photos of other celebrities. "He won't stop with me or them," she declared.

Thorned also detailed the fact that she has not been able to focus on a current press run for her new book The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray. According to her, the decision to upload the photos herself has brought about a sense of relief. She concludes by warning her attacker that the FBI will be making their way to his home soon.