Trailing by 16 points to the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy benched quarterback Mitch Trubisky in favor of the veteran, Nick Foles. Foles led a come from behind victory that was capped off with a game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver Anthony Miller.

“I just wasn’t expecting this today,” said Foles after the game. “I felt good out there. Not perfect. But I felt good.

“This is one game. We have a long road ahead.”

Foles' three second-half touchdown passes gave the Bears a 30-26 lead as time expired.

He kind of has a history in these big moments of making things happen,” Nagy said. “There was just a calm out there that I really felt by him. You become a little bit one-dimensional, [but] there were some plays in those last couple drives where he got us in a good situation and he made a lot of plays happen based off of his experience. That’s good to have.”

Nagy announced that Trubisky had won the job on September 6th: "In the end, Mitch won the job, and I think that's very important for him, for us, for everybody to understand that he worked really hard to get to this point."

The Bears are now 3-0. They will play the Indianapolis Colts, next Sunday.

