Bas Collides With The Hics On "Smoke From Fire"

The Dreamville camp is working. Over the past two years or so, the label has cemented its status as one of strongest forces. With a roster led by J. Cole and supported with artists like JID and Ari Lennox, Dreamville is building a legacy with each move they make as a collective and solo artists.

Though it's been nearly three years since the release of Bas' last project, Milky Way, he's kept the streets hot with loose singles. In late September, he linked up with Girl Talk on "Fallin." Now, he reunited with The Hics for his latest single, "Smoke From Fire." Tackling an electronic soundscape, Bas showcases all of his skills, from his melodious side to his penchant for lyricism, as he reflects on the hustle.

The new single arrives after the debut of Bas' new podcast, The Messenger.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't forget to look up at the stars, my boy

You n***as washed, I could help you with them bars, my boy

Just hit up Oak Shades, send the check, heard?

I'm the best out, I wanna be the best heard

Put my life into song trying to get heard

Just to die 100 times like it's West World, damn