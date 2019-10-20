For many of us, Barney & Friends was a huge figure in our childhood, and many will be happy to know that he is getting his very own movie. The live-action film will be produced by Mattel Films who is teaming up with Daniel Kaluuya, star of Get Out. Kaluuya will be producing the film through his production company, 59%, along with a full team including Rowan Riley, Amanda Crichlow, David Carrico, Adam Paulsen, Bobby Hoppey, and Kevin McKeon, a representative from Mattel.

Kaluuya claims that Barney was “a ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods, then he disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood.” That’s why he’s so excited about the project. “We're excited to explore this compelling modern-day hero and see if his message of 'I love you, you love me' can stand the test of time.”



Matthew Peyton/Getty Images Matthew Peyton/Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya isn’t the only one being optimistic. Robbie Brenner of Mattel Films said that “Working with Daniel Kaluuya will enable us to take a completely new approach to Barney that will surprise audiences and subvert expectations.” He added, “The project will speak to the nostalgia of the brand in a way that will resonate with adults, while entertaining today’s kids.”

Look out for Barney’s new movie in the near future for your chance to get “I Love You, You Love Me” stuck in your head all over again.

