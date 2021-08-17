The film made nearly half a billion dollars at the box office and was nominated for Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe awards, earning several wins in the former two, but Barbra Streisand wasn't a huge fan of A Star is Born. The 2018 musical film starred Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, the latter also playing director, and while their chemistry was applauded by fans worldwide, Streisand wasn't impressed with the adaptation.

The first three versions of the film were released in 1937, 1954, and 1976, so when there were talks of yet another adaptation around 2011, Streisand—who starred in the 1976 version was happy to hear that Clint Eastwood was set to direct with a few fresh faces to star—thought there would be a new direction in the storyline.

While speaking with The Sunday Project, the music legend recalled learning years ago that "it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé” to lead the latest rendition of A Star is Born. “I thought, that’s interesting. You know, really make it different again—a different kind of music, integrated actors," said the 79-year-old icon. "I thought that was a great idea. So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I did in 1976.”

"I thought it was the wrong idea,” Streisand added. “Look, it was a big success. I can’t argue with success. But I don’t care so much about success as I do originality... When I did A Star Is Born...Judy Garland was so great in it, I thought, ‘Oh my God, how am I going to do this?” she said of Garland's 1954 appearance in the film. “‘I have to change it. I’ll become a guitar-playing singer-songwriter, and Kris Kristofferson is already a singer-songwriter, and we’ll change the story a bit.'"

Streisand's remarks have caused a debate to ensue regarding whether or not Beyoncé and Will Smith could spark chemistry in A Star is Born. Gaga's fans have been unmoved and continue to sing her praises for her inclusion in the film. Check out Streisand below.