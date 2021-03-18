Former President Barack Obama is a huge basketball fan and every single year, he comes through with his very own March Madness bracket. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 last year, Obama was unable to create a bracket or even see whether or not the bracket was successful. This year is much different, however, thanks to the fact that the entire tournament will go on as planned, much to the delight of basketball fans all across the United States.

Today, Obama released his full bracket for this year's tournament and as you can see in the photo below, he has gone for the more conservative choices. The former President has every single one seed going to the Final Four, including the likes of Baylor, Illinois, Michigan, and Gonzaga. Obama has Gonzaga winning the whole tournament in a matchup against Illinois.

Image via Barack Obama

Brackets are easily busted throughout March Madness as upset victories are typically plentiful. With this in mind, one bad game from one of these number one seeds could easily throw a wrench in Obama's plans. Besides, the actual probability of getting every pick right is slim to none, especially when you consider how it has never been done.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images