Earlier this week, we reported on a special pair of Nike Hyperdunk's that were supposed to hit the auction block thanks to the good people over at Sotheby's. Sotheby's has done numerous sneaker auctions in the past, especially when it comes to old sneakers worn by the likes of Michael Jordan. This latest Nike Hyperdunk, however, was allegedly a shoe made for Barack Obama all the way back in 2009.

In the images below, you can see that the shoe has a Presidential Seal on it, while the number 44 is placed on the toe. It was reported that one pair was with Obama, while this second pair landed in the hands of the consignor that Sotheby's was dealing with. According to CNN, prior to the shoe's sale on Friday, Sotheby's opted to pull the shoe, and completely cancel the big event. It seems as though it was the consignor who asked for the sale to be stopped. For now, it is unknown why this happened, although Sotheby's maintains that the shoes were authentic.

This will certainly come as a disappointment for those who wanted to cop. The shoe was about to go for $25,000 and could have been a great addition to any collection.

Image via Sotheby's

