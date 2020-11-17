Though some rappers openly flaunted their Trump allegiance during the election campaign, Barack Obama has remained largely beloved by the hip-hop community. And while the former President of the United States has been critical of the rap game's more materialistic elements, Obama has always shown love to the culture, a fact evidenced by his annual playlist reveal. This most recent one is no exception, and while it's hardly the most dominant genre found throughout, there are a few heavyweight rappers holding it down.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The twenty song playlist includes songs from both Eminem and Jay-Z, though not their legendary collaboration "Renegade." At least, not this year. Instead, the 2020 Obama playlist features Eminem's "Lose Yourself" off the 8 Mile Soundtrack (recently used in a late-game campaign ad by President-Elect Joe Biden) and Jay-Z's climactic Black Album classic "My 1st Song," a track that features the added significance of closing out Hov's retirement album.

In addition to Eminem and Jay-Z's inclusion, Obama's playlist also includes selections from Fleetwood Mac, The Beatles, Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Miles Davis, U2, and more. "Music has always played an important role in my life—and that was especially true during my presidency," writes former President Obama. "In honor of my book hitting shelves tomorrow, I put together this playlist featuring some memorable songs from my administration. Hope you enjoy it."

Check out the complete list below, and be sure to sound off with your thoughts in the comments below. What do you make of Barack Obama's musical tastes?