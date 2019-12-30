The results are in for this year's most admired. Michelle Obama wins once more the title of the most admired woman in the world for 2019 and so for the second year in the row. We last reported on a poll revealing results that indicated that the former first lady was now the most admired woman in the world and the news is not as shocking as it seems. Over the years, Michelle Obama has built an incredible platform for herself via her elegance, values and work ethic. Along with being by Obama' side through his difficult years leading the nation, Michelle has made sure to do her part of the lifting by initiating wellness programs for children and advocating for a better world that prioritized both physical and mental well-being. Unfortunately, her husband is still battling to earn the title against a fierce opponent--Donald Trump.

According to TMZ, former US president Barack Obama and current president Donald Trump have tied as the most admired man of 2019. The result are equally divided with 41% of democrats naming Obama as the most admired man and 46% of Republicans voting Trump. As for independent voters, a total of 12% chose Obama over Trump's 10%. Who do you think deserves the title?

