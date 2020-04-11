Bandhunta Izzy Links With DreamDoll For "Vibes" From "Invite Only"

He has a new album and single in tow, so it looks as if Bandhunta Izzy is looking to stake his claim into 2020. The 23-year-old rapper is vying for a spot on XXL's Freshman Class and on Friday (April 10), he shared his latest project Invite Only. The 10-track offering includes features by HoodRich Pablo Juan, YFN Lucci, and even Izzy's girlfriend Zonnique, daughter to T.I. & Tiny.

The first visual to be released along with a single from Invite Only is "Vibes" and track that features DreamDoll. The pair of rappers complement each other as Bandhunta Izzy delivers smooth, laidback bars while DreamDoll comes out with a more aggressive approach. The pint-sized femcee is out to prove that she's more than just a reality star, so check out her collaboration with Bandhunta Izzy and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Had 'em snorting lines in the trap

Kat Stacks ho

B*tch p*ssy poppin'

Eat it like a goblin

Got on all black

Ain't no Batman and Robin

If she ain't suckin' d*ck

Then b*tch, what's your job then?