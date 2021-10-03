BandGang Lonnie Bands Enlists EST Gee & The Big Homie For New Song "Hot"

BandGang Lonnie Bands has been a massive part of Detroit's renaissance in hip-hop right now and with each new song, he continues to push the Detroit sound forward and bring energy to his city. He has never been shy to team up with a plethora of diverse artists, and that is exactly what he did on his latest song "Hot" which features the likes of both EST Gee and The Big Homie.

With this new track, we get some menacing production, all while Lonnie Bands provides a nonchalant flow with some braggadocios lyrics attached to it. The Big Homie and EST Gee also do their thing on the song as their flows can be categorized as just a bit more aggressive. Overall, it's a solid effort that can be streamed, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

In a different tax brack, Uncle Sam on my ass

Detroit legend, I'm a GOAT ridin in the Lamb

Boy don't stick out two hands, we just smoked your mans

It was too easy, cut your bitch off she was super needy

