mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BandGang Lonnie Bands Enlists EST Gee & The Big Homie For New Song "Hot"

Alexander Cole
October 03, 2021 14:57
339 Views
00
0
Image via BandGang Lonnie BandsImage via BandGang Lonnie Bands
Image via BandGang Lonnie Bands

Hot
Bandgang Lonnie Bands Feat. EST Gee & The Big Homie

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

BandGang Lonnie Bands continues to rep for Detroit on his new effort "Hot."


BandGang Lonnie Bands has been a massive part of Detroit's renaissance in hip-hop right now and with each new song, he continues to push the Detroit sound forward and bring energy to his city. He has never been shy to team up with a plethora of diverse artists, and that is exactly what he did on his latest song "Hot" which features the likes of both EST Gee and The Big Homie.

With this new track, we get some menacing production, all while Lonnie Bands provides a nonchalant flow with some braggadocios lyrics attached to it. The Big Homie and EST Gee also do their thing on the song as their flows can be categorized as just a bit more aggressive. Overall, it's a solid effort that can be streamed, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

In a different tax brack, Uncle Sam on my ass
Detroit legend, I'm a GOAT ridin in the Lamb
Boy don't stick out two hands, we just smoked your mans
It was too easy, cut your bitch off she was super needy

 

Bandgang Lonnie Bands
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  339
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Bandgang Lonnie Bands EST Gee The Big Homie new music new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS BandGang Lonnie Bands Enlists EST Gee & The Big Homie For New Song "Hot"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject