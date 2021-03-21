Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat have had their struggles throughout the early parts of 2021 although over the last few weeks, they have been showing improvement, and they are one of the harder teams to go up against. Today, the Heat were going up against the Indiana Pacers in a match that at the time of writing this, is tied at the end of regulation.

So far, it's been a pretty good game although the biggest highlight to come from it is the clip below. As you can see, Bam Adebayo went up for a dunk on the likes of Domantas Sabonis, and he absolutely posterized him. Sabonis tried to take a charge but in the end, it was no match as Adebayo went up and performed an incredible dunk that had everyone on the Heat bench going wild.

Adebayo's dunk belongs among the best of the year thus far, including the one done by Anthony Edwards just a few weeks ago. Fan reactions to the dunk were also quite intense, and overall, you've got to hand it to Adebayo for putting on an athletic display that would make Michael Jordan proud.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images