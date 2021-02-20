Anthony Edwards was the first overall pick in the NBA draft this season and for the most part, he has shown a ton of promise for the Minnesota Timberwolves. They are a team with a plethora of young players, and Edwards is shaping up to be a massive piece of their future. While Edwards remains lowkey at times, there are other moments where he absolutely eviscerates the competition with a spectacular play.

On Friday night, that is exactly what Edwards did as he was playing against the Toronto Raptors. In the second half, Edwards took the ball, drove to the basket, and dunked the ball over Yuta Watanabe of the Raptors. Watanabe and Edwards immediately fell to the floor, as the latter's teammates were in shock at what they had just witnessed.

The dunk immediately went viral and made the rounds throughout NBA Twitter. People were truly amazed by the play Edwards was able to pull off, and the hype was certainly real. In fact, many claimed that Watanabe was turned into a dead body, and they truly felt bad that he had to be the victim of a poster dunk.

You can check out some of the best reactions to Edwards' dunk, below.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images