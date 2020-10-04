Miami heat players Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic have been ruled out of Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Both players were injured during Game 1 of the series.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

"The injury bug hit us at the wrong time," Heat forward Jae Crowder said. Adebayo suffered a neck strain and Dragic is out with a torn plantar fascia. Adebayo is also nursing a shoulder injury he suffered during the Eastern Conference Finals.

Adebayo originally said he expected to play in Game 3: "Yes, I believe I’ll be in the lineup,” Adebayo told Yahoo Sports. “I’m feeling better. I believe I’ll play.” ESPN reports that he continued to plead his case for playing with his team through Sunday afternoon.

"We don't give a shit what everybody else thinks," Spoelstra said after the team's Game 2 loss. "What will it take? Whatever is necessary. Simple as that. If you want something badly enough, you'll figure it out. Our group is stubborn, persistent, and we just need to figure out how to overcome this opponent."

"We believe in one another," Heat star Butler added. "We got to play damn near perfect in order to beat those guys. We've yet to do it. And if we don't do it soon, it's not going to be pretty."

Game 3 will tip-off at 7:30 PM, Sunday.

[Via]