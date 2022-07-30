In its over 100 years as a company, Spanish fashion house Balenciaga has caused several stirs and scandals, though some of its most recent releases have the internet questioning whether the brand is conducting a social experiment, or simply trolling the masses.

If you haven't already heard, the famed brand has begun selling $1,790 "trash pouches" that resemble the plastic bags you put in your garbage bin. The product comes in three different colours – black with a black string, blue with a black string, or white with a red string – and has already been raising plenty of eyebrows online.

SOPA Images/Getty Images

When asked about the controversial product, it's been reported that designer Demna Gvasalia explained, "I couldn't miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn't love a fashion scandal?"

Over on Twitter, plenty of debates have been taking place about the trash pouch. Of course, there are critics writing things like, "Luxury 'fashion' is legal theft. High fashion is a joke at this point. Balenciaga made a 'trash bag' pouch for $1,790. And on top of shit like that, a lot of you fashion n*ggas just simply can't dress."

Though the hate has been showing up on social media loud and clear, there are several users expressing their love for the product, even jokingly requesting that their followers send them the funds to buy one for their own collection.

See what more Twitter users are saying about Balenciaga's trash pouch below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more streetwear news updates.