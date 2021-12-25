Bad Bunny Teams Up With "The Simpsons" In New Music Video For "Te Deseo Lo Mejor"

Bad Bunny released a music video inspired by "The Simpsons" in time for Christmas.

Bad Bunny teamed up with The Simpsons for his newest music video, "Te Deseo Lo Mejor.” The song was first featured on his 2020 album, El Último Tour Del Mundo.

In the video, Bunny helps Homer and Marge fix their marital problems. Throughout the video, Homer backs into a bush, recreating his iconic meme, attends a Bad Bunny concert, and attempts to win back Marge.

Simpsons writer Al Jean thanked Bad Bunny on Twitter after the video went live: "@TheSimpsons Huge thanks to director @tubatron and Claudia Motta & Humberto Velez as Marge and Homer… and of course to Bad Bunny… a pleasure to work on."

Bunny is capping off an eventful 2021, which included winning multiple Latin Grammys and even being featured on former President Barack Obama's "Favorite Music of 2021" list. His collaboration with Aventura, "Volvi,” made the cut.

Check out Bunny's new music video for "Te Deseo Lo Mejor," above.

