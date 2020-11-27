Bad Bunny Drops Off New Album "El Último Tour Del Mundo"

The biggest Latin artist in the world has returned with his fourth studio album. Bad Bunny has touched down with El Último Tour Del Mundo, which is being described as his most personal album to date. The project runs for 16-tracks and features guest appearances from Rosalía, ABRA, and Jhay Cortez. The project was recorded during quarantine, which continues to have a major impact on the creative flow of artists.

Bad Bunny tested positive for Covid-19 right before the release of this album, although his team confirms he is in good health and not experiencing any severe symptoms. It's a good thing that he is recovering well; along with the debut of El Último Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny will also be making his acting debut in Narcos: Mexico third season. Stream the new project and let us know below how you feel about it.