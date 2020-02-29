Bad Bunny Drops "Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana" Ft. Daddy Yankee & More

Bad Bunny does what he wants to, as indicated by the title of his latest drop, Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana. The Puerto Rican artist has been teasing the release of his third studio album for weeks now, and on Thursday, he officially announced that the project would be dropping today. The assemblage of 20 tracks, which includes features from Daddy Yankee, Anuel AA, and more, marks Bad Bunny's first solo album since his debut, X 100pre, in 2018. Last year, he teamed up with his frequent collaborator, J Balvin to deliver, their collaborative album, OASIS.

The album's title, Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana—stylized as the acronym, YHLQMDLG—translates to I Do What I Want To, a motto by which BB lives his life. "My job is what I’m passionate about. I simply do what fulfills me," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I try to please people. I try to please myself. [I try] to be genuine and do what I want to do. I try not to have any limits. The fact that people connect with me and are inspired by me, para mi es super cabrón." Let us know what you think of YHLQMDLG in the comments.

Tracklist

1. Si Veo a Tu Mamá

2. La Dificil

3. Pero Ya No

4. La Santa (feat. Daddy Yankee)

5. Yo Perreo Sola

6. Bichiyal (feat. Yaviah)

7. Solia

8. La Zona

9. Que Malo (feat. Ñengo Flow)

10. Vete

11. Ignorantes (feat. Sech)

12. A Tu Merced

13. Una Vez (feat. Mora)

14. Safaera (feat. Jowell y Randy & Ñengo Flow)

15. 25/8

16. Está Cabron Ser Yo

17. Puesto Pa’ Guerrial

18. P FKN R

19. Hablamos Mañana (feat. Duki & Pablo Chill-E)

20. <3