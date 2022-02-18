Baby Tate Is Tired Of Playing Games On "What's Love"

It's about that time for Baby Tate to bless her fans with new music and this time, she's slowing things down. On Friday (February 18), Tate finally released her much-talked-about single "What's Love," and it arrives as a double feature alongside "SHO (Slut Him Out)." The two single are a tad different and we'll cover both, but first, let's go with "What's Love."

Just after the New Year, Baby Tate teased "What's Love" and asked her fans if they were interested in receiving an R&B album from her, and the response was a resounding "yes." On "What's Love," Tate laments over someone who has been playing games and many believe she may be pulling from real-life experiences. It was just last summer when she became a trending topic after engaging in a back-and-forth with former beau Guapdad 4000, and some of her fans believe he may have inspired the track.

Stream "What's Love" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I bet that's what you was dayin' when you think about me

You make it so tough to trust a new 'cause I knew you was playin'

Don't know why I still keep you around me

You make me look like a fool in front of all of these people (In front of all of these people)