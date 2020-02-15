mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

B Young Slows It Down On "Wine"

Milca P.
February 15, 2020 17:28
Listen to B Young's latest.


B Young is quality over quality personified. 

Over the past couple of years, the London breakout has cultivated a short & sweet catalog that has placed him at the forefront of the Afro-pop insurgence currently taking place across the pond. He returns with his routine single drop by delivering on his "Wine" track, a slowed and guitar-laden ballad that finds B Young effectively executing a signature sound that characterizes his track record.

Prior to "Wine," B dropped off his "Gucci Demon" tantalizer. Since then, he's kept low on the releases, hopefully cultivating what we expect to be a full-length project in the near future.

Quotable Lyrics

Nightfall, you can hear me, oh, girl, I invite you
We ain't gotta give this shit a title
'Cause I know you stuck up in a cycle
But they ain't gonna do you like I do
No, they ain't gonna do it if they try to

