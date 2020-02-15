B Young Slows It Down On "Wine"

B Young is quality over quality personified.

Over the past couple of years, the London breakout has cultivated a short & sweet catalog that has placed him at the forefront of the Afro-pop insurgence currently taking place across the pond. He returns with his routine single drop by delivering on his "Wine" track, a slowed and guitar-laden ballad that finds B Young effectively executing a signature sound that characterizes his track record.

Prior to "Wine," B dropped off his "Gucci Demon" tantalizer. Since then, he's kept low on the releases, hopefully cultivating what we expect to be a full-length project in the near future.

Quotable Lyrics

Nightfall, you can hear me, oh, girl, I invite you

We ain't gotta give this shit a title

'Cause I know you stuck up in a cycle

But they ain't gonna do you like I do

No, they ain't gonna do it if they try to