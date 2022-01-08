mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Azizi Gibson Calls On Freddie Gibbs For "Hate To Say It"

Aron A.
January 08, 2022 10:30
74 Views
10
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Hate To Say It
Azizi Gibson Feat. Freddie Gibbs

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Azizi Gibson and Freddie Gibbs team up on "Hate To Say It."


Azizi Gibson is one rapper that deserves a quick vacation. The rapper has been putting in work, consistently delivering at least one body of work each year, along with a slew of singles. Gibson closed out 2021 with the release of This Is Not An Album. This Is A Killer Playlist Vol. 1 in November but a little less than a week into the new year, and he popped out with some new heat.

This week, Gibson shared his latest single, "Hate To Say It" ft. Freddie Gibbs. Setting the tone for the year, the rapper's soothing baritone delivery meets dreamy, jazzy production that perfectly compliments the melodies layered across the record. Gibbs slides through on the final verse, doing what he does best with razor-sharp flows and vivid imagery of the lifestyle of a player.

Check the song out below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics
Bitch wanna knock the boots, turn the phone off
Hoes that you came with hatin', call the dogs off
Hoes clockin' me on the 'Gram, hit the logoff
Too legit, I'm tryna be too rich to fall off

Azizi Gibson
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  74
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Azizi Gibson Freddie Gibbs
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Azizi Gibson Calls On Freddie Gibbs For "Hate To Say It"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject