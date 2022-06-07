Azealia Banks has never shied away from speaking her mind when it comes to her peers in the music world. Banks has been pretty critical of other women rappers in the past, including the likes of Cardi B. With that being said, some fans have had the idea that Banks hates Cardi and doesn't care for her career, whatsoever.

Last night, however, Banks took to Twitter where she praised the track "Bodak Yellow," saying "Yo Bodak Yellow is really still a TOP TIER female rap record. It’s so fucking NEW YORK." This prompted a response from a fan who called Banks out for switching up on Cardi. That's when Banks came out and said "It’s mad funny how fans be thinking they know what goes on behind the scenes. Or think artists care about what y’all think about industry we work in. I’ve always thought bodak yellow was fire. Plus cardi b’s personal, mental and cultural glow up is solid."

From there, Banks went on to call Cardi an "industry plant." Despite this, Banks still has a ton of respect for the superstar rapper. "She was an industry plant lmao. But sis took advantage of the opportunity and rode that bitch the fuck out, assembled the right team, seized the moment, and made herself a cultural mainstay. U have to respect it," she wrote.

This then led to a deeper conversation about none other than Iggy Azalea. When a fan called Banks out for not affording the same luxuries to Iggy, Banks was quick to say that she feels like Azalea completely fumbled the bag and that her privilege as a white woman wasn't enough to save her.

"Sis really was supposed to use T.I for whatever he was worth, drop the blaccent - give fancy and a slew of other kesha type joints, then give fashion mogul Victoria Beckham KUNT," Banks wrote. "But she’s giving the single mom thing she really thought whiteness would shield her from."

Banks did have some straight-up praise to dish out, however, as she hit Asian Doll with some positive reinforcement. Banks marveled over the artists, noting that she has real talent and also has the look.

"Asian Doll is soooooooo pretty. Her breakout record gotta b some fly nujabes Nubian queen type shit. Sis is g as fuck but with her beauty she could really give the most random spice girl zigazigah raps and body shit. I’m dead serious," she said.

Banks has never been one to mince words, especially on social media. With that being said, it should be no surprise that she would come through with all of these hot takes.

Let us know if you agree with her, in the comments down below.