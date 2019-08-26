There may be no other female rapper in the game that enjoys starting feuds more than Azealia Banks. While Nicki Minaj has given her a run for her money in recent months, Azealia is the queen of talking shit online. She'll come for anybody and everybody who dares to cross her. Even if you have no issues with the "212" rapper, she's likely still piling up ammo on you. Engaging in beef against people like Kanye West, Lana Del Rey, Nicki Minaj, and many others, Banks has a storied history of starting off on the wrong foot with her peers. She's had her differences with Cardi B in the past, referring to the artist as a "real-life episode of Maury." Now, she's taking deeper shots at the "Bodak Yellow" singer.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In a new social post, Azealia decided to call out Cardi B (and her entire team) for allegedly stalking her page and stealing ideas for looks. She made the revelation in a very rude way though, dragging Bardi's name through the mud. "@iamcardib lol sis you make everything look so cheap and dirty," wrote Banks.

She followed up by claiming she's certain that people at Cardi's label have been keeping close tabs on Azealia for inspiration, which just sounds like paranoia. "Funnily enough, I’ve found at least six Atlantic records employees following me and am sure her team scours my account for inspiration," she said.

Do you think Cardi B has people stalking Azealia online to steal looks?