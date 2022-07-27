Autumn Marini Brings In Kodak Black For "Don't Stop"

Autumn Marini has been dropping singles for a while now. In 2020, she gave us "Touch My Soul" and "Come Over." In 2021, she released "No Forever" and the viral "DRIVE," which got her a decent amount of attention.

Now the singer is back with "Don't Stop," a catchy tune with an infectious beat. Autumn's vocals float over the instrumental for the chorus, but she brings more of a bite for her verse. At first, Kodak Black seems like a surprising choice for the song's mood, but the rapper fits in well, delivering a melodic verse about a good night out.

In an interview with Enspire earlier this year, Marini described her approach to songwriting. "Songwriting is a very vulnerable but fun process," she said. "I treat my music like a diary so whatever emotions the beat can bring out of me I write about it." She also noted that her biggest influence is Aaliyah, and you can definitely hear that in "Don't Stop."

Take a listen to the track below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't stop, get it get it

Let me know you're working with it

Shorty put your back into it

Show me how to do it do it

