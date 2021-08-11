mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Atmosphere Continue To Share "Word?" Album With 3 New Songs

Mitch Findlay
August 11, 2021 13:44
Word? Side B
Atmosphere

Atmosphere continue to steadily unveil their upcoming album "Word?" delivering "Side B" with three new songs.


Rhymesayers legends Atmosphere recently announced the arrival of their upcoming album Word? due out for release on October 8th. And while that may seem far away, the duo has been employing an interesting rollout, seemingly delivering the project in a piecemeal state.

About a month ago, Atmosphere dropped off Side A of the project, a four-track EP of sorts with guest appearances from Evidence and Mujah Messiah. Now, Slug and Ant have returned with Side B, delivering another three songs and rounding the total of available material to seven. On this go-around, we're looking at guest appearances from Musab and Nino Bless, though single "Clocked" is handled solely by Slug. 

For those who want to experience Word? unspoiled, the option to wait until October 8th remains available -- though the temptation may prove overwhelming, given how much of the album has now been released. Still, there are plenty of surprises left. We have yet to see the posse cut between Slug, Aesop Rock, and the late MF Doom, which is set to close out the album with a bang. 

Should you be among those seeking instant gratification -- after all, this is the way that Atmosphere has decided to release their new project, so why not dive in? -- be sure to check out Side B right now. Based on what we've heard thus far, do you think Word? has the potential to be a top-tier Atmosphere release? Sound off in the comments with your thoughts. 

