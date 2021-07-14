Atmosphere Unveil "Word? Side A" With First Glimpse At New Album

Underground legends and Rhymesayers extraordinaire Atmosphere are back with good tidings. It has been confirmed that the duo's upcoming album Word? is due out for release on October 8th, and it's set to feature an absolutely stacked array of guest contributors.

Look for the fourteen-track effort to feature contributions from Evidence, Muja Messiah, Musab, Nino Bless, Nikki Jean, Anwar HighSign, BlackLiq, Sa-Roc, Haphduzn, Lateef the Truthspeaker, Aesop Rock, and the late MF DOOM (with the latter two appearing on the album's closing track. While there's still a while to wait, Atmosphere has decided to kick the party off early, sharing the first four songs from the album in a "Side A" release.

Coming complete with lead single "Woes," with a video you can check out right here, the first four tracks feature a lone collaborative cut with Evidence and Muja Messiah. Otherwise, it's all Atmosphere, who remain in fine form both lyrically and behind the boards. To make things even more promising, an official press release reveals that the duo has been in a similar creative mindset as they were while creating fan-favorite albums like God Loves Ugly, Seven's Travels, and the Sad Clown series.

Check out the first four tracks of Word right here, and be sure to keep an eye out for the entire project when it drops on October 8th. Are you excited to see another new album from Slug and Ant?