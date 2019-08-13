The NBA officially revealed the full schedule for the 2019-20 season on Monday, sparking a chain of creative schedule reveal videos across the league. Among the teams that went above and beyond with their schedule unveiling was the Atlanta Hawks, who pulled on inspiration from Donald Glover's hit tv series, "Atlanta."

As seen in the tweet embedded below, the Hawks social account cryptically revealed select games on their schedule and it'll likely take you a couple of times through to catch all the dates and matchups.

As noted, the Hawks weren't the only team that got creative with their schedule reveal video.

The Brooklyn Nets (NBA 2K20), Indiana Pacers (Netflix), Orlando Magic (Magicians), Sacramento Kings (NBA on NBC anthem), Utah Jazz (Legos) and Portland Trail Blazers (small animals) all came prepared with unique social posts in celebration of the 2019-20 schedule release.

Check out some of the best NBA schedule reveal videos in the tweets embedded below.