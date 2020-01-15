The Atlanta Falcons are kicking off the 2020s with some brand new uniforms, marking the team's first full-scale change in 17 years. The team announced on Tuesday that the new Nike jerseys, which have been in the works for years now, will officially be unveiled in April. "Time and again, we've heard you ask for new uniforms over the years," Falcons owner and CEO Arthur Blank wrote in a letter sent to season ticket holders. "We've listened to your feedback and worked closely with Nike and the NFL over the past two years to create a look that represents you and reflects Atlanta's culture, pride and unity."

The Falcons struggled through the first three quarters of the 2019 season but finished strong, winning their last four games, en route to a 7-9 record. As a result, Atlanta holds the 16th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

At this point, it's anybody's guess what the new uniforms will look like. Adding a new color to the familiar red and black? Tweaking the logo? Bringing back the silver pants?

Scroll through the tweets embedded below to see what some fans are hoping for.