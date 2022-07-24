Asian Doll Delivers Her "Let's Do A Drill" 21-Track Album Featuring Dougie B, Bory300 & More

It was a huge weekend for female rap and R&B artists, with new projects from DaniLeigh, Rico Nasty, and Flo Milli surfacing on streaming services – but those weren't the only arrivals we saw.

Dallas, Texas native Asian Doll also showed out on Friday, dropping off her highly anticipated Let's Do A Drill album, boasting 21 songs on the tracklist and a large number of features from other up-and-comers in the drill scene.

Ahead of the tape's arrival, Doll had already shared singles like "Nunnadet Shit," "Fell In Love," and our personal favourite, "Get Jumped" with Bandmanrill. Other standout titles include "Rock" with DSturdy and 2rare as well as "Wait" with Iffy Foreign.

Check out the full tracklist and stream Let's Do A Drill on Spotify or Apple Music below.

Let's Do A Drill Tracklist:

1. Intro (Go Crazy)

2. No Exposing

3. 1 Minute 26 Seconds

4. Get Jumped (with Bandmanrill)

5. Rock (feat. DSturdy, 2rare)

6. Subliminals (feat. TaTa)

7. Nunnadet Shit

8. Wait (feat. Iffy Foreign)

9. Everything What

10. Do It Again (feat. YBC Frizzy & EBK Dada)

11. 41 Shots

12. Down South (feat. Tay Money)

13. Tweaked (feat. Shani Boni & Dougie B)

14. ION CARE

15. Do It Again, Pt. 2 (feat. Mula Gzz & Ivorian Doll)

16. Up It (feat. Jenn Carter, Miah Kenzo, TaTa, & Kyle Richh)

17. Like Damn (feat. Sosa Geek)

18. 2 Shots 2 Opps (feat. Iffy Foreign)

19. Fell In Love

20. Headshot (feat. Bory300 & Velly Osama)

21. Viral