Ashton Travis & Chase B Tell A Vegas Love Story On "Casino"

What happens in Vegas didn't exactly stay in Vegas in this instance. Ashton Travis and Chase B joined forces to deliver "Casino," a drunken getaway tale of two lovebirds fleeing off to Sin City to live it up. As Travis Scott's resident DJ over at Cactus Jack Records, it was only right that Chase B linked up with the bossman's close buddy and Def Jam signee, Ashton Travis. On "Casino," Chase's refined production offers the perfect platform for Ashton's breathy vocals, as he croons on about blackjack and hangovers and all the certainties of a trip to the Sunset Strip.

“I’ve overthought a lot of things and I’ve held myself back from different opportunities because I’ve been living in my mind, worried, focusing on what could be,” Ashton said about his work. These days, though, he's embodying an entirely different mindset. “With the music I have now, it just feels like a collection of songs that scream I’m here, I’m alive, I’m happy to be alive, and I’ma talk about shit that moves my spirit, hoping that it moves the next person’s spirit that listens to it because we ain’t got all day. We could be dead tomorrow.” Nothing says "live like there's no tomorrow" like a musical trip to Vegas. Give "Casino" a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I can't be out on this trip alone

I bet it all on you, right or wrong

Girl, I got some chips you can hold

Twenty-one for twenty-one, my blackjack gold

And you know my stack is on the rise

I give you a chance to decide