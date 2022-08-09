While he’s been busy as of late preparing to reprise his beloved role in the long-awaited upcoming That ‘70s Show reboot at Netflix, the past few years haven’t been entirely easy for Ashton Kutcher. During his appearance in the new episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls, the father of two opened up about a health scare that left him unable to see, walk, or hear.

“Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that, like, knocked out my vision,” the actor explained. “It knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium.”

Noam Galai/Getty Images

In the episode’s sneak peek, Kutcher revealed that it took him approximately one year to fully regain all of his senses. “You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone,” he added.

“Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.”

According to the Cheaper By the Dozen star, “[he’s] lucky to be alive.”

While it was terrifying in the moment, Kutcher said that he now no longer allows any obstacles to come between him and success. “The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right?”

“You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living underneath them.”

Kutcher’s episode of Running Wild airs tonight (August 8) at 9 PM ET on National Geographic. Tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

