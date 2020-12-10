Ashoka Keeps His Skills Sharp With New Freestyle Over Givēon's "The Beach"

Ashoka's pen is sharp, and he keeps it operating to full-functionality in order to remain ready at all times. For years, he's been bubbling out of New York. He's been on the brink of a breakthrough for a minute, with projects like 2020's Through The Fire resonating throughout his fanbase. As Ashoka continues to command more attention, he's ensuring that his rhymes always hit hard, challenging himself with lyrical exercises from time-to-time, like the one he conducted over his favorite GivÄon song "The Beach".

For his new freestyle over "The Beach", Ashoka walked by the watery sands nearby to drop some quick-witted fast-paced flows for the world to enjoy. Of course, this is meant to hold the fans over until the next time some original music comes out, which is hopefully soon.

Check out his take on "The Beach" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

N***as wishin' our lives were interchanged

Take a pic, you see a GOAT when I appear in the frame

And truth be told, it's kinda hard to be into the politics

Cause none of these fools got the answers, that's what the problem is