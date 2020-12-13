Ashia Karana Joins EarthGang For "Tears Of Joy"

Jagermeister Meister Class is helping up and coming artists get some shine. In this process, they teamed two artists up with EarthGang. Ashia Karana is one of those artists. On "Tears of Joy," EarthGang lays down an inspirational vibe, much like their other Jagermeister collaboration. It is apparent that feel-good music, or uplifting music, was the overall goal for this project.

A funky beat that mixes pop, hip-hop, disco, and R&B creates an interesting sound. It makes you want to dance, but at the same time chill, to "Tears of Joy." Karana squeezes into the second verse between Docut Dot and Johny Venus. Her sound comes off as a mix between No Name and Nicki Minaj, which is unique, to say the least.



Quotable Lyrics

I'm putting my whole heart in and driving a hard bargin

The world is chaotic, I'm sent to restore order

Over bullshit, I'm really a pole vaulter

Trying to get your daughter to open the door shakra

Love you now, hate when the flowers is postmortem

Gotta talk more than every so often

Drownin in joy, forgive your boy for coughin