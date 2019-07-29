Ashanti & Machel Montano Are Carnival Ready In "The Road" Video

If you weren't ready for carnival, you should be now.

For all those ready to hit The Road for carnival, Ashanti and Machel Montano have come through to drop off a song and video that will get you even more ready to hit the streets and jump and wine. "The Road" is a tribute to the carnival culture and even sees Ashanti in her best fits in Trinidad dancing to her own song - how could she not?

"Machel and I had really good energy. It was my first soca record and I wanted to make sure I was pronouncing everything correctly, not like I am trying too hard or like a Yankee," Ashanti jokingly told Billboard. "My space in music where I live is mid-tempo, songs that tell stories and soca is sped up 10 times compared to my records, so this was trying something out of the box and it was a really cool feeling."

The video was shot during different carnivals on the island, made to capture "the colors, the cultural expression, the celebrations, and the diverse people involved in these activities."

