A$AP Twelvyy Returns With New Single "Powerpuff Girls"

October 9 has come and gone and A$AP Twelvyy's album Noon Yung is nowhere to be found.

That doesn't mean the rapper went into the weekend empty handed, though.

Twelvyy drops off a brand new single called "Powerpuff Girls," reuniting with DJ SkidRow, who was responsible for the production on his last offering from Noon Yung.

"It's gone be a cold ass winter, but it's a hot girl summer," Twelvyy chortles before launching into a galloping hook.

The beat is a piano-driven banger underscored by heavy 808s that feels like both Atlanta and New York at the same time, filled to the seams with video game sounds that complement Twelvyy's bounce.

Check out "Powerpuff Girls" below and let us know what you think in the comments. Are you looking forward to Noon Yung?

Quotable Lyrics

Pistol in her panties, love them beaches in Miami

Shorty come in handy, swear that cookie sweet as candy

Sweet potato pie, she got that recipe from granny

Louis on her fanny, photogenic, extra fancy

Parasuco pocket kept a rocket, she be thuggin

Got it on consignment, she be stylin she be buggin

Met her down in Houston, she was boostin with her cousin

Knew that she was ruthless, I recruited, we be bussin



