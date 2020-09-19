A$AP Twelvyy Readies "Noon Yung" Project With Single "S.N.L."

As the A$AP Mob seemed to be in some sort of fracas over whether or not A$AP Ferg was still a member of the crew, A$AP Twelvyy has been strategically preparing for the release of his forthcoming project. The rapper is all set to drop Noon Yung on October 2, and to aid in the record's release, Twelvyy shares his single "S.N.L. (Satellites and Limousines)."

A$AP Twelvyy, like many of his fellow artists, has been seeking the silver lining during this 2020 pandemic. Things may be shut down indefinitely, but Twelvyy has been utilizing the solitude to focus and create. He told Modern Notoriety, "2020 has been like an adventure, a roller coaster, everything. If you haven’t been inspired to create anything, I don’t know, you’re missing out. So everything’s been going, the year has been given me the energy to write, to create, to do deals, to do art, to do everything, and it made the music so much better because it gave it so much content."

He added, " I needed 2020. 2020 just made the music so much better." Stream "S.N.L." by A$AP Twelvyy and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

You know that mama raised a soldier and I'm ready for it

I got my lingo from the corner each and every morning

