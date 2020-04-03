mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

A$AP Twelvyy Fires Off New Album "Before Noon"

Mitch Findlay
April 03, 2020 10:31
Before Noon
A$AP Twelvyy

A$AP Twelvyy comes through with a hard-hitting and under the radar new album "Before Noon."


Never one to sacrifice his stylistic integrity in favor of chasing a quick bag, A$AP Twelvyy has quietly been one of the game's most consistently lyricists. Today, he comes through with his brand new album Before Noon, and an early listen points to another promising drop from the New York rapper. Off the bat, "Catch Up" sets a tone that lingers throughout, one of darker instrumentals and the ever-so-slight threat of looming mischief. It's raw and futuristic at the same time.

On the mic, Twelvyy never takes a moment off, keeping his flow razor-sharp as he navigates a variety of different soundscapes, even taking a moment to flex on the psychedelic "Bill Collector," which comes complete with signature A$AP Mob pitched-down vocals. On "Gunpla," Twelvyy opts to let the weapon show, creeping beneath the nightmarish instrumental with a gleeful disposition. 

Though it's unclear if his sophomore effort will elicit the response it deserves, fans of Rocky's recent material and ScHoolboy Q's CrasH Talk will likely find much to enjoy here.  There's sonic cohesion as well as strong flows and lyrics. Despite being a distinctly "underground" release, Twelvyy keeps enough tethers to the mainstream sound to broaden his appeal appropriately. Check it out now, and see for yourself -- did Twelvyy deliver another hit? 

