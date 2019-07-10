Everyone who's even remotely associated with the hip-hop community has called for A$AP Rocky's release. The rapper's currently incarcerated in Sweden where he's facing a six-year sentence for an altercation his crew had with two belligerent men who were seen harassing the rapper on camera. There have been reports that the rapper's been held in a facility with inhumane conditions but prison officials are refuting those claims.

PageSix spoke to the governor of the Kronoberg detention center, Frederik Wallin, who claimed that the facility was renovated in recent times and that inmates receive three meals per day. Wallin's statements were made on the "general conditions which apply to all prisoners" and didn't specify whether Rocky was inside of their facility, although the Swedish court confirmed Rocky's detainment at Kronoberg.

"Normally, you live in a prison cell which consists of a desk, a bed with a mattress and a TV,” Wallin said. “During the last few years, we have completed a large reconstruction where all the prison cells, as well as the rest of the remand prison, have been completely renovated, which make the remand prison in good condition. I have no knowledge on any current diseases in the remand prison.”

He added that the prison staff is diligent in making sure that facilities are clean for the sake of both the workers and prisoners.

In the online petition launched for Rocky's freedom, the rapper's manager detailed the condition of the prison where Rocky was being detained which include "24/7 solitary confinement, restriction of amenities for the most basic of human functions, access to palatable and life sustaining food as well as unsanitary conditions." You could sign the petition here.