A$AP Rocky blessed all of his fans today as he dropped a brand new song called "D.M.B." It had been a while since fans had received new Rocky music, however, he had been teasing something new for quite a while, so it only made sense that he would finally drop something fresh.

In typical Rocky fashion, he decided to drop a brand new music video for this song, and as one can expect, it features none other than Rihanna. The superstar looks incredible throughout the video, and Rocky even proposes to her at one point in the visual. Everything here takes place in New York City, and there is no doubt that Rocky put a lot of thought and care into this video.

Rocky and Rihanna are a couple that everyone seems to love, and that admiration was certainly shown on social media today. Immediately after the video dropped, fans took to Twitter where they expressed their joy for the new song, as well as the accompanying visual. Many made note of Rocky proposing to Riri, while other were quick to explain just how great Rocky is when it comes to constructing music videos.

For the most part, fans had more to say about the music video than the song itself, however, this should have been a given when you consider how everyone is jumping at the opportunity to talk about Rihanna, who is glowing these days.

