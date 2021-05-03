Oakland Athletics pitcher Jesus Luzardo is out indefinitely after "accidentally" smashing his hand on his desk while playing video games before his start against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday. An X-ray of his pinkie finger revealed that he suffered a hairline fracture.

Oakland manager Bob Melvin spoke about the injury after an 8-4 loss to the Orioles:

Before the game, he was playing a video game and accidentally bumped his hand on the desk as he was playing the game. He came in, was a little bit sore, training staff checked him out. We threw him in the cage before he went out there, watched him warm up. He was comfortable pitching, the training staff was comfortable with him pitching. After the game, we got an X-ray and there was a hairline in the pinkie finger.



Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

It's unclear what game Luzardo was playing. Melvin did not give any idea of when he could return to the mound.

"It just depends on how it heals and how it responds," Melvin said. "As you would expect, it was a little bit worse today, a little bit puffier today, but really have no idea on a timetable yet."

[Via]